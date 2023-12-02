Kate Winslet reminisces good times with 'Titanic' co-star Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet heaped praise on her close pal Leonardo DiCaprio, admitting that the two connected so well during the shooting of the 1997 blockbuster film Titanic.

As the new featurette, Titanic: Stories from the Heart is all set to release, The Reader actress opened up about her close bond with DiCaprio.

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Winslet shared that "Once I started working with Leo, we were able to kind of find our own rhythm. And it's amazing to kind of look back and think about it all over again."

While gushing over the Inception actor, she recalled, "He was this kind of mess of long, skinny, uncoordinated limbs. And he was just very free with himself, and he had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic."

Winslet shared that the most adored real-life couple connected on so many levels. She noted they still really care deeply about their pure relationship.

The Holiday actress shared that the two maintained their friendship, saying, "we'll always just make that call right away."

Winslet made heartwarming concluding remarks as she celebrated her precious bond with DiCaprio. "You know, if you think about it, in the world that we live in now, to have friendships that bind you, and that shared history, it's really something."