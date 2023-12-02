Katrina Kaif turns heads in traditional attire at Red Sea Film Festival

Katrina Kaif recently made a stunning appearance at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023, which is taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from November 30 to December 9.

The Bollywood diva looked elegant as she donned a stylish black saree paired with a sequined blouse.

The co-founder of Kay Beauty opted for minimal makeup and accessories to create her signature look.

Taking to Instagram, Kaif shared her beautiful photos from the festival and expressed gratitude towards the organisers for the warm welcome.

She wrote, "A day at @redseafilm. So wonderful to see what a stunning festival @jomanaalrashid and @moalturki have created in the Kingdom, the most warm and gracious hosts. Taking away so many wonderful memories."

In conversation with Deadline at the event, the actress talked about her experience of working with renowned Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi in her upcoming movie, Merry Christmas.

Kaif said, "It was always to work with him (Vijay Sethupathi) and I got the opportunity in Merry Christmas to work with it. It was phenomenal, by far the most difficult film I have ever done."

She continued, "Definitely, the character took a lot out of me but the experience was… he really challenges you as an actor."

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress further shared that her forthcoming flick is a bilingual film.

She said, "We shot the film in Hindi and Tamil. In Tamil version, I have actually spoken in Tamil so it was two takes for whatever you were doing and that was really challenging but exciting."

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the action thriller movie is all set to hit big screens on January 12, 2024.