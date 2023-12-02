Anne Hathaway reflects on ‘loving’ relationship with hubby Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway appears on The Drew Barrymore Show and speaks up about her husband

Anne Hathaway has recently reflected on her “loving” relationship with husband Adam Shulman on the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday.



When Barrymore asked Hathaway how she “keeps them speaking about each other in this way that’s so admiring and loving”.

To this, the Princess Diaries star responded, “I think it’s a little bit the luck of the draw, but we’re really just lucky that we keep growing together.”

“But we have this thing — it’s actually a tattoo, and the idea is that individually, we’re whole, but together, we’re more,” remarked the Eileen actress.

Hathaway said, “And so I think it’s just that thing about I don’t expect him to complete me and he doesn’t expect me to complete him."

“I’m my own person he’s his own person and we choose to be together because we believe we make each other better and this union is something we both want to participate in,” explained the Devil Wears Prada actress.

The Never Been Kissed actress quipped about the “conspiracy theory” that actor and jewellery designer Shulman is actually William Shakespeare reincarnated, given that the late Shakespeare's wife was also named Anne Hathaway.

“It’s weird, right? It would be great if it’s true, but if not, still kinda great,” added Hathaway.

Meanwhile, Hathaway and Shulman tied the knot in September 2012 in Big Sur, California.