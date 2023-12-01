Jessica Simpson's family gets festive with early Christmas decors

Jessica Simpson is getting into the Christmas spirit early this year! The singer and fashion designer revealed on Extra that her kids have already put up their Christmas trees.

"I feel like we've already had Christmas," Simpson said. "My kids have, like, put their trees up last month. Right before I came here, we were finished decorating all the trees."

Simpson has three children with her husband, Eric Johnson: Maxwell, 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3. The family loves to celebrate Christmas, and they always start decorating their house early.

"There's someone putting lights on the house right now," Simpson said. "I'm going to come home; it's going to be like a Griswold Christmas when I go home."

Simpson is excited to celebrate Christmas with her family this year. She said that they're planning to have a big Christmas Eve party with all their friends and family.

"I'm just looking forward to spending time with my family and enjoying the holidays," Simpson said.

Simpson's fans are loving her early Christmas spirit. Many of them took to social media to share their own Christmas traditions.

"I love that Jessica is already getting into the Christmas spirit!" one fan wrote on Twitter. "I'm so jealous of her kids! They get to enjoy Christmas for so much longer than we do."

Another fan wrote, "I can't wait to see Jessica's Christmas decorations this year! I know they're going to be amazing."