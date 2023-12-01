Kim Kardashian mocked for carrying ‘monstrous’ bag through NYC

Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian ridiculed for 'huge' bag

American media personality, Kim Kardashian sparked curiosity among fans while on her latest stroll through New York City, carrying a “ludicrously capacious” hand bag, Wednesday.



Kim, 43, dressed appropriately for the chilly New York weather, hiding her eyes from photographers with a pair of narrow black sunglasses.

The Kardashians star looked amazing with a grey fur jacket on top of a black hoodie and matching joggers.

She wore matching shoes and black gloves, her long black hair pulled back in a tight ponytail.

The enormous, estimated $250,000 grey Hermes crocodile bag that Kim was carrying in her right hand was the object that most attracted the attention of fans.

On a well-known Kardashian forum, a fan posted pictures of the founder of Skims, and the comments section was flooded with users’ strong remarks.

One critic wrote, "She’s brought a ludicrously capacious bag. What’s even in there, huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail? I mean, it’s monstrous. It’s gargantuan."

"Ughhh that Hermes probably costs more than my house," a second highlighted.

A third expressed being shocked, saying, "That’s the biggest Birkin I’ve ever seen."

A fourth didnt hold back and said, "Why is this bag so big? what’s in there? How heavy is it ? I need to know!!," while someone else pointed out, "That's a whole crocodile."



