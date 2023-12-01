Kim Kardashian mocked for carrying ‘monstrous’ bag through NYC

American media personality, Kim Kardashian sparked curiosity among fans while on her latest stroll through New York City, carrying a “ludicrously capacious” hand bag, Wednesday.
Kim, 43, dressed appropriately for the chilly New York weather, hiding her eyes from photographers with a pair of narrow black sunglasses.
The Kardashians star looked amazing with a grey fur jacket on top of a black hoodie and matching joggers.
She wore matching shoes and black gloves, her long black hair pulled back in a tight ponytail.
The enormous, estimated $250,000 grey Hermes crocodile bag that Kim was carrying in her right hand was the object that most attracted the attention of fans.
On a well-known Kardashian forum, a fan posted pictures of the founder of Skims, and the comments section was flooded with users’ strong remarks.
One critic wrote, "She’s brought a ludicrously capacious bag. What’s even in there, huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail? I mean, it’s monstrous. It’s gargantuan."
"Ughhh that Hermes probably costs more than my house," a second highlighted.
A third expressed being shocked, saying, "That’s the biggest Birkin I’ve ever seen."
A fourth didnt hold back and said, "Why is this bag so big? what’s in there? How heavy is it ? I need to know!!," while someone else pointed out, "That's a whole crocodile."
