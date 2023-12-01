Princess Eugenie speaks for the first time after 'Endgame' release

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, published her first social media post following the publication of Omid Scobie's book Endgame.



Following yesterday night's charity event, The Princess and The Anti-Slavery Collective issued a joint post.

Together with Julia de Boinville, a childhood friend, Princess Eugenie co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective organisation in 2017.

The post reads: “There are 50 million people in slavery today. That could be someone on your doorstep. It could be someone in your local car wash, nail bar, care home, or building site."

“It could be the person you see walking every day that’s being trafficked, that girl smiling, being exploited or the family around the corner who was promised a better life in the UK.”

It further says, “These victims are around us and we can do something to help. We can be the force for freedom. We can educate. We can report. We can stop.”

“Thank you so much to everyone who joined us on Wednesday evening. This really is just the beginning of what we can do, together.”