Khloe Kardashian's 'destroyed' look sparks reactions

Khloe Kardashian 'worry' fans with bad hair.

Khloe Kardashian has prompted reactions from fans over her “unflattering” hair.



In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, the founder of Good American showed off her messy hair, while conversing with her 68-year-old mother, Kris Jenner in the Hulu show's Season Four finale.

Khloe had a complete makeup look despite her extremely casual outfit of an oversized sweatshirt and black tank.

With her hair pushed back with sunglasses, the reality TV star's white-blond hair stood out against her tan complexion.

Fans soon noted, though, that her crown had broken strands, and the flyaways were only a few inches long.

On a Kardashian-focused Reddit community, a critic reposted a video of the incident and commented, "As a hairstylist, this hurts. And I can only imagine what her stylist is probably getting paid to do this subpar work.”

"If I were a millionaire, there’s no way I’m leaving that chair with hair looking like this, let alone going on TV."

Another chimed in and agreed, "Honestly. They have so much money, why does it look like this?"

"I bleach / tone/ dye my own hair and it looks better than this. Barely, but still lol," joined a third.

Another fourth user added, "It’s such an unflattering color on her."

"Argh my eyes are bleeding! Looks like she fried it with an iron," exclaimed a fifth.