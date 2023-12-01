Jennifer Lopez aspires to follow Ben Affleck in latest career move

Jennifer Lopez expresses her desire to direct a film like her husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez recently graced the cover of Elle magazine in which the singer revealed her plans to follow in her husband Ben Affleck's footsteps as a filmmaker.

In conversation with the magazine, the songstress shared that she wants to keep evolving, she said, "And whether I’ll take the helm and direct my own film at one point is a possibility."

Lopez disclosed that she has been offered to direct "a couple of things," but she refused because of time constraints.



The Boy Next Door actress further shared that she doesn’t believe in setting boundaries when it comes to work.



She added, "That has always been the mindset that I’ve had: To never let anybody put me in a box because of where I was born, where I’m from, what age I am, anything like that."



Moreover, the 54-year-old globally known artist opened up about aging by saying that people have realised that women get more attractive, more learned and more rich with time.

Lopez continued, "All of that is very beautiful and attractive, and not just physically, but on the inside, the beauty that you gain as you get older, the wisdom you gain."



This comes after Lopez announced her album This Is Me… Now which is a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me… Then.

Interestingly, both of her albums are inspired by her and Affleck’s relationship.