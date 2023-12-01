Beyoncé gifts fans with new song 'My House' for 'Renaissance' concert film

Beyoncé has surprised fans with a brand new song, My House, to celebrate the release of her new concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.
The track, which is produced by Dream, is Beyoncé's first new music since she dropped her album Renaissance last year.
The song is a soulful and introspective ballad that finds Beyoncé reflecting on self-love and acceptance. The lyrics are full of powerful imagery, and Beyoncé's vocals are as stunning as ever.
My House is a fitting addition to the Renaissance film, which is a visually stunning and emotionally charged celebration of Black culture and history.
The film features Beyoncé performing songs from her album Renaissance, as well as behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Beyoncé and her collaborators.
Fans are already praising My House, calling it a "beautiful" and "moving" song. The song is sure to be another hit for Beyoncé, who has one of the most dedicated fan bases in the world.
My House is available now on all major streaming platforms.
