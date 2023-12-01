Meghan Markle 'never' wanted 'racist royals' to be named: source

Meghan Markle 'denies' exposing 'racist royals' for revenge

Source close to Meghan Markle have vehemently denied any involvement in the name-drop of alleged ‘racist royals’ in Omid Sobie’s book, Endgame.

Royal editor of the Daily Mail Rebecca English cited The Daily Telegraph to reveal that the Duchess of Sussex insisted she has “never intended the [names] to be publicly identified.”

It comes after Scobie, alleged in his book, published Nov. 28, that the Suits alum wrote a private letter to King Charles, in which she revealed the names of the royals who questioned her and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s skin color before his birth.

The situation drastically escalated after a Dutch version of the book included names of the alleged perpetrators.

A senior Palace source claimed to The Sun that it must have been the former actress to leak the names in an act of revenge from the Royal Family.

Journalist Piers Morgan also claimed the “two names in the Dutch edition match the names of the alleged ‘racists’ cited in the Meghan/Charles letter exchange post-Oprah [Winfrey interview],” adding, “which Scobie details in his book with info he can only have got from Ms Markle or her pals.”

However, the duchess’ source countered that the letter “was not leaked to Mr Scobie by anyone in [Meghan’s] camp,” according to English.