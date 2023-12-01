Jessica Simpson wants to read Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me

Jessica Simpson shares her views on Britney Spears' tell-all memoir

Jessica Simpson has recently shared she wants to read Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me, which was released on October 24.



Jessica, who also penned her own tell-all Open Book, told Entertainment Tonight, “It's a hard thing to do, release a memoir.”

“It's very vulnerable,” remarked the 43-year-old.

Jessica, who usually gets mistaken for Britney, revealed she’s keen to divulge Britney’s book, adding, “I will definitely pick it up because I want to hear what she has to say.”

“I have been in work mode of writing, which I haven't done in so long,” stated Jessica.

She remarked, “I don't tend to listen or read or do anything other than what my soul needs in that moment.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jessica confessed people mixing her up with Britney.

She quipped, “I mean, that’s my whole life.”

“Not all the time, but I mean, there are similarities and I think that because we both grew up in the business together, it's easy to mistake us. Brown eyes, blonde hair, Southern,” stated Jessica.

This is not the first time the female celebs had talked about their similarities.

As OK! previously reported, last December, the Toxic hit-maker posted some photos on social media.

“Why do I look EXACTLY like Jessica Simpson? Also, my face looks so pale!" captioned the post via Instagram.