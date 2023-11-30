Hugh Grant explains why he loathed Oompa-Loompa character in Wonka

Hugh Grant talks about his character in Wonka movie

Hugh Grant has recently explained why he loathed his Oompa-Loompa character in Wonka movie.



Speaking at the press conference for the movie, the Paddington 2 star revealed he never liked motion-capture heavy filming process.

Grant pointed out that he had multiple cameras directly on him for the movie's animators to show his character’s final appearance in the movie.

“It was like a crown of thorns,” said Grant per Metro, “very uncomfortable”.

The Music And Lyrics actor added, “I made a big fuss about it. I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more.”

Grant mentioned that he did not know whether he had to act with his whole body or just his face.

“I never received a satisfactory answer,” remarked the actor.

Grant added, “And frankly, what I did with my body was terrible, and it’s all been replaced with an animator.”

When asked about the dancing scenes fun, Grant replied, “It should be fun, but that was done by the animator.”

“It’s very confusing, with CGI now, you can’t tell what’s going on,” he added.

During the conference, Grant quipped, “I slightly hate [making films] but I have lots of children and need money,” before adding that it was at least “quite fun, messing around and trying new lines”.

Meanwhile, Wonka will release in theatres in the United Kingdom on December 8 and in the United States on December 15.