Ed Helms opens up about the possibility of Hangover 4 movie

Ed Helms talks about doing Hangover movie for a fourth time

Ed Helms has recently discussed about the possibility of The Hangover for a fourth time.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Family Switch, Helms responded to a question about Hangover 4, saying, “Of course.”

“I mean, [costars] Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, director Todd Philips — these are some of my favourite people on the planet, so I would do anything with them,” continued the 49-year-old.

Ed stated, “Oh my God, I would do anything with those guys.”

Earlier this month, Bradley spoke to The New Yorker Radio Hour podcast and revealed he would sign up for a fourth instalment of the movie in an “instant”.

However, the A Star is Born actor mentioned, “I don't think Todd (movie director) is ever going to do that.”

To this, Ed concurred and told the outlet, “Like Bradley said, it is highly unlikely Tood would be up for it.”

Meanwhile, Ed disclosed that the “tornado of fame” he experienced after original Hangover was “very overwhelming”.

He mentioned he “was reeling a lot of the time in the aftermath of The Hangover”.

“I was kind of spinning out and panicking about different things. Like, ‘Well, what kind of a career do you want?’” added Ed.