Paris Hilton recalls 'wild' night out with Prince Harry, Prince William

Paris Hilton recalled rubbing shoulders with Prince William and Prince Harry on a wild night out in London years ago.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the socialite appeared with her mother Kathy, and dished on her surprise interaction with the Royals.

When the host asked them if they have ever met any Royals, the mom of two dated back her encounter to her last visit to London.

Paris revealed that she was accompanied by Christina Aguilera when they partied with the sons of King Charles at the London Hilton on Park Lane.



“They were really nice. We hung out in London,” the This is Paris alum meekly affirmed. “It was at the Park Lane Hilton. They used to have like this bar downstairs.”

“We had a fun night. It was me, Christina Aguilera, and the boys and a group of people. It was a fun night,” the television personality added.

Kathy corroborated Paris’s version of the story by noting, “I saw a picture of it,” referring to the one which showed the group socializing insider the bar.

Meanwhile, Kathy enthused that she met the late Princess Diana at the Met Ball, and also interacted with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace.