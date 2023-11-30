Megan Fox divulges ‘demonic’ side of her personality

Megan Fox lays bare ‘demonic’ aspect of her personality

Despite the many roles she embodied across her career, Megan Fox will always keep her character in 2009’s Jennifer’s Body close to heart.

In a new interview, the 37-year-old actress revealed she believes the demonic character of Jennifer Check is a “good representation” of her.

In the mystery thriller film, the high-school cheerleader is possessed by a demon, who preys on guys “who never stood a chance with before,” according to the official synopsis.

“I feel like that’s such a good representation of who I am in general,” Fox enthused in a recent conversation with WWD.

The actress went on to explain that she resonated with both personalities of her characters. She said, “And before she was turned into a demon and she became this Goth icon, [Jennifer] was this poppy, typical cheerleader, Forever 21 girl.”

“She was that typical girl who then there was this other side to her where she became the sort of demon sorceress. And I am both of those things, and I always have been.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress also let in on a personal anecdote from her teen years. Fox shared she harbored her own collection of clothes from Hot Topic and “slutty clothes from Forever 21,” too, hence why she connected with the role so much.