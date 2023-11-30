Machine Gun Kelly offers Travis Kelce a lucrative bribe

Both Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Kelce grew up and went to school in Cleveland

Machine Gun Kelly wants his pal Travis Kelce to leave the Chiefs for their mutual hometown of Cleveland.

In fact, the 33-year-old musician even called in on the 34-year-old NFL star’s New Heights podcast and laid down an offer of “$500,000 cash upon arrival” to leave his current football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and play for the Cleveland Browns instead.

MGK even offered to move his music career to Cleveland, Ohio – which is where both friends grew up – if that’s what it took to “make Travis come home.”

The Chiefs tight end, who recently broke records and became the fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards, admitted that playing for the Browns “was the original team.”

In fact, Kelce recalled even crying to a coach upon being drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 because “It was one of my dreams to play for the Browns.”

But after a little back and forth between the long-time friends, Kelce finally had an answer.

“I’m not gonna lie – situation’s really good in Kansas City,” Kelce admitted, noting that MGK’s offer was certainly “intriguing.”



Kelce then met MGK halfway, saying, “I’ll consider it if Jason considers it too though. I know at one point it was the Browns for him too.”