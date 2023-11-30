Chadwick Boseman: ‘Black Panther’ cast honours late actor on 47th birthday

Chadwick Boseman portrayed the titular ‘Black Panther’ in the Marvel franchise since 2018

Chadwick Boseman is still surviving through his loved ones three years after his death.

Friends and family of the late actor, who died of colon cancer in August 2020 at age 43, honoured him on Wednesday to mark what would have been Chadwick’s 47th birthday.

The widow of the Black Panther actor, Simone Ledward Boseman, expressed that she is grateful for the time that she got to spend with her late husband before his tragic death.

She took to her Instagram to share two sweet throwback images with the caption, “when i talk to God, i thank him for the time. happy birthday, angel [purple heart emoji].”

In the comments, Chadwick’s onscreen sister Letitia Wright also posted a slew of hearts and shared a special tribute of her own.



In her IG Stories, Death on the Nile actress, 30, shared a meaningful quote from Chadwick about ‘purpose’ with dove emojis atop it.

She also shared a photo of him and wrote, “Happy heavenly birthday bro. love you.”

Moreover, another Black Panther co-star, Lupita Nyong’o also honoured him for his birthday, writing on Instagram, “Marking the birthday of a heroic friend. I am blessed that his time on this earth coincided with mine.”

Chadwick kept his years-long battle with cancer private even from those he worked with, leaving Lupita to describe the aftermath of his death as “a punch to my gut every morning” in an Instagram post she shared weeks after he died.



The actor made his final acting appearances in the 2020 movies Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

