Sebastian Stan plays American politician in new movie

Sebastian Stan to play Donald Trump in 'The Student'

Sebastian Stan has been tapped to play young Donald Trump in the new movie The Student by Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi (Holy Spider).



In addition, Jeremy Strong, the Emmy winner for Succession, plays Roy Cohn, and Maria Bakalova, the star of Borat 2 and Bodies Bodies Bodies, plays Ivana Trump.

“The Student is an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit. It’s a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger-than-life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers,” the synopsis states.

The film about Trump will be written by Gabriel Sherman, the author of The Loudest Voice in the Room: How the Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News – and Divided a Country.

Russell Crowe portrayed Roger Ailes in the Showtime drama The Loudest Voice, which was based on his novel.

The Student is a joint venture between Ruth Treacy of Taylored Films, Daniel Beckerman of Scythia Films, and Jacob Jerek of Profile Pictures. Grant Johnson, Gabriel Sherman, and Amy Baer are the Executive Producers.