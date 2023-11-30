Emily Ratajkowski prepares for winter in New York City

Emily Ratajkowski grabs a coffee in winter ensemble in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski puffed up her look to welcome winters.



While out and about in New York this week, the model covered up her supermodel physique with an adorable pair of winter attire.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old fashionista was spotted hopping around Manhattan and stopping for a cappuccino to give herself a little more warmth.

She pulled her distinctive silky dark hair up beneath a baseball cap and snuggled herself up in a giant North Face anorak.

Her monochrome sneakers went well with her cosy black sweatpants, and she added some sparkle to the ensemble with a set of hoop earrings.

Wearing big black shades to protect herself from the chilly fall light, she opted for a naturalistic makeup style.

Her most recent appearance aligns with her recent fling with French actor Stéphane Bak, whose credits include the Wes Anderson films Asteroid City and The French Dispatch.

Earlier this month, he and Emily were seen together in New York, strolling along the sidewalk and giving each other a tender hug.

Last month, the couple ignited a flurry of romance rumours after they were seen on camera sharing a passionate kiss in Paris.

But, an insider promptly told DailyMail.com that they weren't really pursuing a serious relationship and were simply having "a good time."