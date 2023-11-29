Timothee Chalamet reaches out to Johnny Depp for character advice in Wonka?

Timothee Chalamet reveals whether he asks Johnny Depp for advice about Wonka character

Timothée Chalamet has recently opened up that he didn’t seek advice from Johnny Depp for his role in Wonka.



Speaking to E! News, Chalamet said that he loved Depp version which he did in 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

“[That] version came out when I was about 10 or 11 years old, and I just thought it was very bold,” revealed Chalamet.

While discussing about Gene Wilder’s version, the Dune actor stated, “The Gene Wilder version I saw first technically, because my mom—that's the one I grew up on.”

For the titular role in Wonka, Chalamet wore the character’s velvet suit and top hat however, he looked like rapper alter ego Lil Timmy Tim from his school days.

Chalamet quipped, “No one in my life gets to see Timmy Tim anymore,” adding his persona is “locked away deep into a corner of the digital footprint and [a] deep, dark part of my mind”.

For the unversed, Depp had a different approach when performing the role in 2005 movie.

He told Ellen DeGeneres in 2012, “I imagined what George Bush would be like incredibly stoned and thus was born my version of Willy Wonka.”

Meanwhile, Chalamet’s Wonka will release in theatres on December 15.