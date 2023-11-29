Hugh Grant confesses he gets emotional before watching any movie now

Hugh Grant shares why he gets emotional nowadays

Hugh Grant has recently confessed he gets emotional before he watches any movie nowadays.



“I cry at all films now without exception, so I’ll be crying tonight, I’m almost crying already,” said Grant on the red carpet at the Wonka’s premiere on Tuesday.

Grant, who plays an Oompa-Loompa in the new movie, disclosed it’s the first movie premiere without watching it before.

“I haven’t seen it. I’ve never been to a premiere of a film I’ve been in where I’ve never actually seen it before. I think it’s a first,” stated the Music and Lyrics star.

Grant shared, “I live here so it’s not that exciting to be in London but I love this film, I love the people who made this film. I made Paddington 2 with them.”

“There’s no one I hate, which is very rare, cast, crew, producers, maybe a couple of executives I don’t like much,” dished the 63-year-old.

Grant added, “But otherwise they are a lovely bunch.”

Meanwhile, Hugh casting as Oompa-Loompa sparked controversy after an actor with dwarfism said that the role should have been offered to the person with this condition and not the regular individual.

For the unversed, the Oompa-Loompas were previously played by actors with dwarfism in two old movies based on Roald Dahl's iconic children's book.

The movie is going to officially release in the UK on December 8.