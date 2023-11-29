Adam Brody addresses unprofessional behaviour on the O.C. set

Adam Brody speaks up on lack of professionalism on the O.C. set in a new book

Adam Brody has recently confessed his “unprofessional behaviour” on the set of hit series, The O.C. in his new book.



Brody shared his working experience in his book, Welcome to the O.C.: The Oral History, which was released on November 28, via Daily Mail.

While filming the Fox series, the American Fiction star said, “I think I very much let my distaste for the later episodes be known.”

“I didn't mask that at all, and I'm sure I openly mocked it a bit. So, I'm not proud of that,” remarked the 43-year-old.

Recalling his time on the O.C. set, Brody stated, “I liked the directors, and the crew and I got on really well and I didn't keep people waiting. I would never scream or yell at anyone.”

However, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actor revealed he “started to be creatively less interested in the show after its initial season”.

“I blame myself for a lack of professionalism, and a disrespect to the work,” he dished.

Brody added, “Had the quality been the quality of season one, I'm sure I would have been a lot more engaged. I think the quality of it and my engagement went hand in hand.”

Meanwhile, Brody also clarified claims that he would not read the full scripts but rather the pages being shot on that day.

“It wasn't a ringing endorsement for his conduct but that he was on time and knew his lines,” penned in the book.