Adam Brody addresses unprofessional behaviour on the O.C. set

Adam Brody has recently confessed his “unprofessional behaviour” on the set of hit series, The O.C. in his new book.
Brody shared his working experience in his book, Welcome to the O.C.: The Oral History, which was released on November 28, via Daily Mail.
While filming the Fox series, the American Fiction star said, “I think I very much let my distaste for the later episodes be known.”
“I didn't mask that at all, and I'm sure I openly mocked it a bit. So, I'm not proud of that,” remarked the 43-year-old.
Recalling his time on the O.C. set, Brody stated, “I liked the directors, and the crew and I got on really well and I didn't keep people waiting. I would never scream or yell at anyone.”
However, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actor revealed he “started to be creatively less interested in the show after its initial season”.
“I blame myself for a lack of professionalism, and a disrespect to the work,” he dished.
Brody added, “Had the quality been the quality of season one, I'm sure I would have been a lot more engaged. I think the quality of it and my engagement went hand in hand.”
Meanwhile, Brody also clarified claims that he would not read the full scripts but rather the pages being shot on that day.
“It wasn't a ringing endorsement for his conduct but that he was on time and knew his lines,” penned in the book.
Princess Diana's butler strongly criticised Meghan Markle following the release of Omid Scobie's Endgame
Meghan Markle will wait for exactly the right moment to reveal the name of 'racist' royals, claims expert
Bradley Cooper appears on The Howard Stern Show where he discusses his upcoming biopic
Michael B. Jordan recalls feeling absorbed by his character in 2018 Black Panther
Kylie Jenner confessed that she had only had lip fillers
Taylor Swift made it to billionaires club