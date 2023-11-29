Paris Hilton's brother gushes over arrival of actress' baby girl London

Paris Hilton's brother gushes over arrival of actress' baby girl

Barron Hilton is basking in the joy of his sister Paris’s newest addition to the family.

In a recent conversation with the People at his mother Kathy Hilton’s DirecTV Xmas event on Tuesday, the 34-year-old businessman revealed that he couldn’t contain the happiness within upon the arrival of the socialite's baby girl, London.

Hilton announced birth of her second child, baby girl London last week.

Barron said that the news brought about a wave of happiness in the family as he went on to add that none of the family members saw it coming.

According to him, Paris is excited to play ‘dress up’ with her baby girl. He revealed that he has a ‘little stash’ of clothes saved for the new born.

Paris didn’t hold back her emotions either; she was quick to share pictures of her ‘dream’ family, along with her 10-month-old son, Phoenix Barron, and her husband, Carter Reum on Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, Barron and Tessa are soon-to-be parents and will be welcoming their third child in March.

The pair have kept the gender a secret and are not ready to talk about it yet.

Tessa told the outlet that “We’ll be outnumbered,” adding, “The memories. I mean, it's hard now to imagine even when it's just Barron, Milou and myself on the beach and Caspian’s napping we're like, there's something missing.”

She went on to say, “So it just keeps growing and it just keeps getting fuller. And the memories just keep getting better."