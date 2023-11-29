Brad Pitt expresses 'desire' to be a father again amid son's shocking claims

Brad Pitt expressed strong desires to have a child with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon following his son Pax's shocking revelations about the actor.



As per Closer Magazine, the Academy Award winner wanted to "make a fresh start" with his lady love after everything he has been through with his children.



A source close to the publication revealed, "Brad and Ines are smitten with each other and she recently moved into his Los Feliz mansion, proving how serious they are."

"He’s known from the outset that Ines wants to become a mum and that’s something they discussed very early on, given their 30-year age gap," an insider shared.

The report further added that Brad's close friends and family members were surprised by the actor's willingness to become a dad again.

"He insisted it was something he very much wants too... he’s keen to make a fresh start and create new memories," a source added.



A few days ago, Brad and Angelina’s adopted son Pax allegedly slammed his father for terrorising his children in a resurfaced social media post.

As per Daily Mail, the 19-year-old Pax made some appalling details about his father on his private Instagram account.

He wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to this world class as*****!! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person."

"You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he added.