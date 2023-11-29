 
Wednesday November 29, 2023
Alicia Keys reveals why thinks ‘ageing’ is beautiful

Alicia Keys shares her thoughts on growing older in a new interview

By Nola Miller
November 29, 2023
Alicia Keys gets candid about ageing and why she thinks it’s “beautiful”.

“I love getting smarter. I love being more conscious. I love being aware of what I think,” said the singer in a new interview with The Cut.

Alicia explained, “I love being in touch with what I think and being comfortable knowing that what I know is the right thing for me, that I don't have to seek so much validation from everybody else to decide if that's a good thing for me or not.”

The musician considered, “You get more beautiful as you grow older because your heart opens more you have a quality about you that is so much stronger in a way.”

Alicia revealed how she learned to express herself through music over the years, stating, “It opened my eyes to how I didn’t feel comfortable or beautiful if I didn’t have my armour on, and if I didn’t have all my face and hair and pretty things and nice clothes on that somehow I was less than beautiful or just less than. I realised, like, Whoa, what’s underneath all that?’”

“I think it was just the awareness of how much we subscribed to social standards of beauty, and I didn’t really think of that before. I just hadn’t thought about it,” she added.