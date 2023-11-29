Alicia Keys reveals why thinks ‘ageing’ is beautiful

Alicia Keys talks about embracing ageing in her 40s

Alicia Keys gets candid about ageing and why she thinks it’s “beautiful”.



“I love getting smarter. I love being more conscious. I love being aware of what I think,” said the singer in a new interview with The Cut.

Alicia explained, “I love being in touch with what I think and being comfortable knowing that what I know is the right thing for me, that I don't have to seek so much validation from everybody else to decide if that's a good thing for me or not.”

The musician considered, “You get more beautiful as you grow older because your heart opens more you have a quality about you that is so much stronger in a way.”

Alicia revealed how she learned to express herself through music over the years, stating, “It opened my eyes to how I didn’t feel comfortable or beautiful if I didn’t have my armour on, and if I didn’t have all my face and hair and pretty things and nice clothes on that somehow I was less than beautiful or just less than. I realised, like, Whoa, what’s underneath all that?’”

“I think it was just the awareness of how much we subscribed to social standards of beauty, and I didn’t really think of that before. I just hadn’t thought about it,” she added.