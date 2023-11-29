The Eras Tour 2023: Taylor Swift bids farewell in sweet note

File Footage

Taylor Swift felt grateful after successfully completing her South American leg of The Eras Tour 2023 with six shows in Brazil.



The songstress, 33, took to her Instagram handle and shared few stunning clicks from her shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

The pop icon wrote, "Bringing a tour to Brazil has been something I’ve dreamt of for years, and those fans blew my expectations away."



While showering praise on the magical crowds of Brazil, she said, "We’ve officially wrapped up the 2023 Eras Tour and we got to end the year with 6 shows in Rio and São Paulo."



Swift extended her immense love to her touring family, band, crew and dancers for putting their blood and sweat "into this show all year."



Moreover, the Lover singer remembered her fans for showing constant support. She added, "you are what made those stadiums feel so alive and electric and unforgettable for me."

Swift concluded her statement by saying, "Really just feeling so proud and moved by what I got to be a part of. See you in 2024."



Earlier, an unfortunate incident took place at the singer's first concert in Brazil.

As per Brazil media, a 23-year-old young swiftie Ana Clara Benevides died due to extremely suffocating conditions inside the concert venue at Rio de Janeiro.