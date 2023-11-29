Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes spark break up rumors

file footage

Kelsea Ballerini's latest TikTok left fans wondering whether the singer is riding solo again in the wake of her budding romance with Chase Stokes.



The country singer posted a video with host Alex Cooper to tease an upcoming episode of Call Her Daddy podcast.

In the clip, Cooper and Ballerini jokingly dubbed to a sound bite of their interaction from a previous episode of the podcast.

The host could be seen asking the Miss Me More singer if she’s single, to which the latter played coy, and quizzed, “Am I single?” before the twosome burst into a laughter.

Though many fans quickly recognized the sound bite, others were left baffled at the prospect of Chase and Kelsea splitting.

“Umm… no I can’t handle this,” wrote one of the users.

“Is she single?” wondered another, while a third lamented with a dramatic “Noooo”.

The exact timeline of beginning of the couple’s relationship is unclear; they first sparked romance rumors after being spotted getting all cuddly at the Georgia vs. TCU game in January.

Ballerini later revealed that she was the one to reach out to the Outer Banks star via Instagram DM.

The Penthouse singer was previously married to fellow country star Morgan Evans, while Stokes was romantically involved with his Netflix show co-star Madelyn Cline.