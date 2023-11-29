Margot Robbie's bottom gets pinched by husband on red carpet

Margot Robbie got unexpectedly surprised by long-time spouse Tom Ackerley on Monday evening.



Caught off guard, she found herself in a moment of goofy shock as her 33-year-old significant other playfully pinched her bottom when their team was taken in a corner to be photographed by the paparazzi.

A lady noticed what has happened and astonishingly asked, “Is he pinching your bum?” to which, the Barbie actress responded with uncontrollable nervous laughter.

Giggling, she covered her brilliant smile with her left hand multiple times, then sweetly looked back at Ackerley, who acknowledged his wife-teasing mischief by blushing brightly.



In the background, another woman remarked, “Getting handsy!”

They finally shook off the matter when Robbie couldn’t stop chuckling and started walking toward another direction in a shy manner. The film producer, on the other hand, dispersed from the star-studded group.

This hilarious incident unfolded at Gotham Independent Film Awards that took place in New York City, particularly right on the dazzling red carpet where everyone in close proximity observed the couple’s full of fun exchange with various media outlets.

These lovebirds got married in 2016 and have since been keen on giving fans such passionate moments.