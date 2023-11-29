Bradley Cooper talks about ‘being there’ for Brooke Shields during health scare

Bradley Cooper 'helped' Brooke Shields during seizure

Bradley Cooper is more than “happy” to be there for Brooke Shields when she needed him.



When the actor helped Brooke Shields during a recent grand mal seizure, he thinks he was in the "right place, right time."

On Monday, November 27, Cooper, 48, said to Extra that he was "happy" to support Shields, 58, during her medical emergency.

Shields disclosed earlier this month that she experienced “a full-blown grand mal seizure” in September of last year, during which “Bradley f—king Cooper” clutched her hand.

Shields stated in her cover story for Glamour, which was released on November 1, that "nobody knows about it," adding that she felt "very [liberated]" following the event.

She had her health scare while getting ready for her cabaret performance at Café Carlyle in Manhattan.

“I was drinking so much water, and I didn’t know I was low in sodium. I was waiting for an Uber. I get down to the bottom of the steps, and I start evidently looking weird, and [the people I was with] were like, ‘Are you OK?’” she recalled.

“I drank all this water. I leave my house. And they kept asking me, ‘Do you want coffee?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ ‘Are you all right?’ I go, ‘Yeah, great.’ Then I walked to the corner — no reason at all.”

Shields recalled asking herself, “Why am I out here?” before entering L’Artusi restaurant.

“I go to the sommelier who had just taken an hour to watch my run-through,” she added.

“I go in, two women come up to me; I don’t know them. Everything starts to go black. Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall.”

Shields described herself as "frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue," describing the signs of a grand mal seizure. Her senses restored when she was “being loaded into an ambulance” with oxygen on.

“I didn’t have a sense of humor. I couldn’t really get any words out. But I thought to myself, This is what death must be like,” Shields joked.

“You wake up and Bradley Cooper’s going, ‘I’m going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,’ and he’s holding my hand. And I’m looking at my hand, I’m looking at Bradley Cooper’s hand in my hand, and I’m like, ‘This is odd and surreal.’”