Kate Middleton was jealous of Meghan Markle?

Princess Kate and Meghan Markle did not build strong bond

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton was allegedly uninterested in forming bond with Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle, according to a new royal book.

Revealing new shocking details about Meghan Markle and and Kate Middleton's relationship, Omid Scobie writes in 'Endgame': "They were once both outsiders, middle-class women brought into the house of Windsor for unimaginably different lives."

"Endgame", published Tuesday, claims the two royal wives had little in common, but the rift between two brothers, Harry and William, didn't help in the early days of their relationship.



The author appeared showing sympathy with the Duchess of Sussex as he writes in his new book: "Still, for Meghan, who found much of her time as a working royal a lonely and isolated experience, there was a hope that Kate would be someone she could at least turn to for an encouraging word during her lowest points."

The biographer writes in the book that a source said Kate "can be cold" if she does not like someone and "wasn’t a fan" of Meghan.



A separate source told the author: "She spent more time talking about Meghan than talking to her."

On recent occasions, Scobie claims in Endgame that Kate has "jokingly shivered" when her sister-in-law’s name is mentioned. While Kate and Harry, 39, previously shared a positive bond, Scobie says that relationship is also in the rearview.



Quoting a source Scobie writes: "She was closet to Harry, and she will always look back fondling on those moments...and the relationship he had with their children…but to her, there is no way she could ever trust them after all their interviews."