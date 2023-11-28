Rita Hollingsworth, communication strategist, passes away at 61

Rita Hollingsworth, a superb publicist and communications strategist who over the years collaborated with the Carousel of Hope, Barbra Streisand, Robert Altman, Chen Kaige, and St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, has passed away. She was sixty-one.

Hollingsworth's husband of 37 years, Jeff Hollingsworth, told The Hollywood Reporter that she passed away on Nov. 16 at USC's Keck Hospital after an intracerebral brain haemorrhage. In 1996, the couple founded RMH Media.

Hollingsworth gained experience with The Lee Solters Co., serving clients such as Michael Jackson, Barbara Davis' Carousel of Hope, Neil Diamond, Streisand, Liza Minnelli, and the Race to Erase MS.

She worked for RMH Media, where she contributed to the success of films like Alan Rudolph's Afterglow (1997), Altman's Cookie's Fortune (1999), Michael Radford's Dancing at the Blue Iguana (2000), Chen's Caught in the Web (2012), and Legend of the Demon Cat (2017) at major film festivals and in the marketplace.

Rita Maria Hollingsworth grew up in the neighbouring Whittier after being born in East Los Angeles in 1962. She graduated from Whittier College with a bachelor's degree in arts and from Middlebury Institute of International Studies with a double master's degree in Japanese language and diplomacy.

She resided in Tokyo while attending MIIS, where she became fluent in the language and worked with policy organisations to research the benefits of cultural interchange for international relations.