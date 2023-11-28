Real reason behind Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Spotify deal axe

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made quite a few decisions in a rush to come out on top of their financial crisis after leaving the Royal Family nearly four years ago.



Writing for his book, Endgame, royal author Omid Scobie explained that the couple’s Spotify deal fell through as a result of their conflicting ideas.

The streamer announced termination of its deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in June, prompting the former to only pay out a “portion of their $20 million” deal.

“The rush to sign commercial deals after the royal institution cut them off from all funding and security in 2020 led them to sign some lucrative deals they might have thought twice about had they not been under so much financial pressure,” Scobie affirmed.

He continued: “When the couple signed a contract worth up to $20 million (£15m) with Spotify to develop podcasts, neither of the two expected executives to turn down so many of their ideas.

“The streamer, said a company source, was only interested in paying out for juicy goods that could generate major headlines and bring in subscriptions.

“There have definitely been a mountain of lessons learned when it comes to the business side of things,” a source close to the couple admitted, according to Scobie.