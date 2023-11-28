Margot Robbie shares Ryan Gosling’s one dialogue in Barbie makes her chuckle

File Footage

Margot Robbie has recently opened up about one dialogue in Barbie movie that still makes her laugh hard.



In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Robbie talked about her favourite scene in the Greta Gerwig’s movie.

“It’s tricky because watching it on screen is one thing, but being there for the scene was a different thing,” said the Don’t Worry Darling star.

Robbie continued, “The one that I always — It was one line that Ryan Gosling (Ken in Barbie) improvised on the day.”

“When Ryan yells out ‘sublime.’ I wasn’t prepared for that, that wasn’t in the script and to this day, that makes me laugh,” recalled the actress.

After the blockbuster success of Barbie movie, fans were curious to know if there would be a sequel movie.

Speaking to Associated Press, Robbie stated, “I think we put everything into this one. We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something.”

She told the outlet, “Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”

Robbie explained, “It doesn’t have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake. It can be totally original. It can still be big given the big budget to do that.”

“And just because there’s a female lead doesn’t mean it’s not going to hit all four quadrants which is, you know, I think a misconception that a lot of people still have,” she added.