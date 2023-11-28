Paris Hilton details surprising family with newborn daughter at Thanksgiving

Paris Hilton skipped the gender reveal party and went straight for a baby reveal.

Recently, Hilton, 42, took the world by surprise by announcing on Thanksgiving that she and her husband Carter Reum had secretly welcomed a second child – daughter London – through surrogacy.

During her appearance on Monday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the socialite told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that her family was just as surprised by the arrival of her second child.

“My Thanksgiving was amazing. Of course, that’s when I surprised the whole family with London,” she told the co-hosts.

The Simple Life star narrated that before carving the turkey, Reum herded their families into the living room, telling them they “had a surprise.”

“Then, I [walked] in just holding like a pink blanket with a baby, and everybody was sitting there like, ‘What?!’” she recalled.

Hilton similarly detailed to Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that the only people who knew about baby London were her husband, mother, and sister.

“My parents did not know when it was happening but knew it was going to happen,” she said.

“Everyone was just – they couldn’t believe it. It was the best Thanksgiving I’ve ever had in my life,” Hilton exclaimed.