Molly-Mae Hague spotted WITHOUT her engagement ring again

Molly-Mae Hague and her fiance Tommy Fury are parents to an adorable daughter Bambi

Molly-Mae Hague has apparently once again opted not to wear her engagement ring in an Instagram post, following her fiancé Tommy Fury being filmed having his face playfully squeezed by a female reveler in Dubai.

The 24-year-old Love Island star shared a video on her Stories to promote a Black Friday sale with activewear brand Gymshark, noticeably without her £600,000 sparkler on her finger.

This development comes after Tommy was observed enjoying himself in the UAE during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, including a lively night of partying with rapper Chris Brown.

In TikTok footage, the 24-year-old is approached by an attractive brunette, who playfully grabs his face as he dances directly behind her.

The girl is seen squeezing his cheeks in the clip before Tommy turns his head away and then looks back at the female as she continues dancing among a crowd of other revelers in the club.

Since his last match at the AO Arena against YouTuber KSI, footage of the boxer dancing with Chris Brown has stirred excitement among fans.



While Tommy enjoyed his weekend in Dubai, Molly-Mae has been taking care of their little girl, Bambi, at home.

Over the weekend, Molly-Mae documented her day with Bambi, sharing that they had visited Father Christmas at a wintry grotto.