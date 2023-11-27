Controversial Australian dating show ‘FBOY Island’ renews for season 2

The first season saw two of the women falling in love and still going strong with their chosen partners

Reality TV series FBoy Island Australia, known for its different format from other dating shows, is renewed for a second season.

Casting is currently underway for the headline-making series, with host Abbie Chatfield returning for the new season.

The show’s format follows the US reality show FBoy Island, which sees three women faced with choosing a partner from 24 suitors, half of which are FBoys and the other half Nice Guys who are genuinely in it for love and not the $50,000 cash prize, via News.com.au.

“I am thrilled to be playing FBoy detective once again and returning to FBoy Island for another season,” Chatfield said in a statement.

“FBoy Island Australia flips traditional dating formats on its head and among all of jokes, laughter and questionable behaviour it’s a show that challenges gender dynamics and encourages men to be accountable for their bad behaviour.”

Lauding the show, in a separate interview with Daily Mail, Chatfield said she is happy to return.

I think this show really gave a voice to a lot of people, particularly young women who have been f---ed around by Fboys and in myself or the contestants calling them out they felt vindicated and justified,” she told the outlet.

The show’s first season saw two of the women, occupational therapist Molly O’Halloran and model Ziara Rae, falling in love and still going strong with their chosen partners from the show: Nick Brown and Izaya Leota, respectively.