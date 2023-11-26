Tiffany Haddish laughs off DUI arrest with hilarious stand-up routine: Listen

Tiffany Haddish took to the stage at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, California on Friday night, just hours after being arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).



Haddish used her platform to address the incident with her signature humor, turning a potentially serious situation into a comedic moment.

As Haddish took the stage, audience members eagerly awaited her response to the news that had been circulating earlier that day.

Without hesitation, Haddish addressed the elephant in the room, joking about her prayers for a man in uniform being answered, much to the amusement of the crowd.

"I've been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four — in uniform," Haddish quipped, referring to the police officers who arrested her.

Haddish's lighthearted approach to the situation was refreshing, demonstrating her ability to find humor even in challenging circumstances.

Her willingness to address the incident publicly showed her commitment to transparency and her desire to maintain a connection with her audience.

Haddish deftly sidestepped answering the DUI charges when an audience member inquired about what had happened "last night," referring to her arrest in the wee hours of that morning.

As Haddish continues to navigate the legal process, her fans can expect her to maintain her positive outlook and continue to use her platform to spread laughter and joy.

