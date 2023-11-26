Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck share romantic moment while shopping for new home

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reignited their romance and tied the knot in 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still in their honeymoon phase.

Six months after securing their lavish $60 million mansion, the power couple were spotted perusing a furniture store for their new home when they shared a romantic moment.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail showed Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, sitting on a sofa, seemingly testing its comfort.

As they slumped down on the sofa, Bennifer looked adoringly into each other’s eyes and cozied up on the couch.

They stayed that way for a while, basking in the warm sunlight.



J-Lo radiated autumn chic in a check blazer over a bright blue turtleneck, paired with stiletto boots and shades.

Meanwhile, Affleck wore an anorak over a cardigan.

The Good Will Hunting star also took several smoke breaks in between his day of running errands.

After almost a year of house hunting, the married couple sealed the deal on their Beverly Hills dream home in May.

They forked out a whopping $60.85 million in cash for the jaw-dropping 46,000 square-foot mansion – a bargain considering they snagged it for nearly $15 million less than the original $75 million asking price.