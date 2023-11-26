‘Survivor’ star George Mladenov talks new venture after reality show

'King George of Bankstown’ gained a reputation as a 'Survivor' strategic genius on the show

Former Survivor contestant George Mladenov got candid about his rise to fame through the Aussie reality TV in his new book and gave an insight into his ‘strategies’ used on the show.

Mladenov, also known as ‘King George of Bankstown’ gained a reputation as a Survivor strategic genius, who was always one step ahead of his fellow contestants. Although he did not win the show, he was a popular contestant on the show.

“In a community like Bankstown, if you don’t fight for it, you don’t get it. It’s that simple,” George shared of his scheming on the Australian Survivor, where he lasted a cumulative 94 days in the game across two seasons.

George made it all the way to the end, just losing out on the $500,000 prize in a showdown with season winner Hayley Leake.

The Western Sydney lawyer and political operative is now releasing his memoir, which also doubles as a ‘guidebook’ to manipulate people.

“It’s me sharing my lived experience, so people can take the knowledge that I’ve gained. They’re going to get practical tips, they’re going to get practical advice,” he told News.com.au of book How To Win Friends And Manipulate People: A Guidebook for Getting Your Way.

The profile also revealed that George had been ‘obsessed with two TV shows: Survivor and The Amazing Race. While he and his twin brother Steve failed The Amazing Race back in 2012, he’s glad that they did.

"Thank god I failed that audition. If I did get on The Amazing Race back in 2012, I might never have gone on Survivor … and it looks like I’m a lot better at Survivor than The Amazing Race.”