Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘very serious’ about each other: Source

File Footage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly in a stable relationship and very serious about each other.



A source told US Weekly, “Taylor sees long-term potential with Travis while things are getting very serious.”

Swift currently busy in her Eras Tour while Kelce has his football schedule; however, an insider revealed that the pair eager to make their relation work.

“They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour and he has games,” spilled an insider

Kelce and Swift are going to find time in the coming months to visit each other’s families, as the source said, “They love [getting together] with their families and friends, but right now, what they value above all else is alone time.”

Both celebs are already in conversation with each other’s parents, as another insider noted, “Travis being there for Taylor’s show brought them even closer.”

“Travis loved meeting Taylor’s dad; they had a great conversation,” stated a source.

Source spoke to outlet, “Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps in time spent apart.”

“They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible,” added a tipster.

Source added, “They’re in love and now started saying the four-letter word to each other.”