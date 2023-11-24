Travis Kelce’s mom didn’t mind Taylor Swift skipping Chiefs vs. Eagles Game

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, shares candid thoughts on Taylor Swift's absence.

In a recent interview at Arrowhead Stadium located in Missouri, Donna Kelce, who is the mother of NFL big shots Travis and Jason Kelce, expressed her primary focus on her sons’ rivalry in the Monday game between Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m here to see my sons, so no, I’m not disappointed she’s not here,” she said regarding Taylor Swift’s absence at the matchup.

Despite acknowledging the charm and joy brought by the singer’s presence, Donna emphasized that her priority is her sons’ athletic endeavors rather than their girlfriends choosing to skip the show.

She recognized the public interest in Swift’s connection with her youngest lad Travis, describing their romance as a happy story that people are attracted to, and added, “I’m just happy for my son.”

While reports initially suggested that the Blank Space singer would attend the game with her parents, plans took a shift in her weekly layouts due to a fan’s tragic death from extreme heart at a recent Brazil concert.

This schedule change not only led to the pop star missing the game, but also disrupted her Thanksgiving dinner arrangements in the United States. Else, she’s a frequent attendee at her boyfriend’s games and has been often seen celebrating with his family.

Donna, respecting their relationship, has generally refrained from commenting, although she regrets that some of her previous remarks about Swift have been misconstrued.