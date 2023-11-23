Cheryl shares her six-year-old’s reaction to parents’ popularity

Cheryl reveals her son thinks cool about having famous parents

Cheryl has recently shared her six-year-old son’s reaction over his parents’ popularity.

In a new interview with British Vogue for Girls Aloud reunion, Cheryl, who shares her son Bear with former One Direction singer Liam Payne, revealed he was amazed to know that both his parents are famous pop stars.

“The problem is that I want Bear to have a normal childhood,” said the 40-year-old.

Cheryl continued, “I don't want people recognising him on the street. But he's twigged that I'm famous.”

“The other day Bear said, ‘How lucky am I to have famous parents?’ I said, ‘It doesn't matter. He goes, ‘But it's pretty cool’,” recalled the songstress.

For the unversed, Cheryl and her bandmates appeared on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday to address their reunion.

During the show, the host asked about Cheryl’s son Bear to which she replied, “Bear is delicious and not a baby anymore. We blinked and we're here almost seven!”

Meanwhile, Cheryl and Liam started dating after her split from former husband Jean Fernandez-Versini who she divorced in 2016. The following year, her son was born in 2017 with Liam.

Earlier, the songstress told MailOnline, “I was so hell bent on having another before because Bear was at that perfect age.”

“I think if you have that couple year age gap, you can still do things with them together where they're both engaged and both interested. Now that the pandemic happened in the in the meantime, and there's such an age gap, and I'm a bit older. I'm not so sure, honestly,” she added.