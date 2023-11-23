Drake adds some more ink on his face: 'Miskeen'

Drake touched up his face and added some new ink.



The 37-year-old rapper just got a new facial tattoo above his right eyebrow that features the Arabic word "miskeen."

HipHopDX first noticed the new tattoo on Saturday, following photographer Brent Kore's Instagram post featuring the father of one's tattoo.

In Toronto, the rapper's hometown, the Somali community uses the term "miskeen" frequently. As stated by NOW Toronto and the Daily Sentinel, there are two possible interpretations of the phrase: the first is to characterise someone as "poor" or "pathetic," and the second is to describe someone as "sweet" or "innocent".

According to NOW Toronto, people who live in Toronto have probably heard the phrase used in the latter sense.

Drake hasn't revealed the meaning of the tattoo or shared a picture on his personal Instagram yet.

The rapper from Hotline Bling has other tattoos on his face besides the phrase "Miskeen." He placed his mother Sandra Gale's initials beneath his left eye last summer.

The Rich Baby Daddy rapper dropped a surprise EP called Scary Hours 3 on November 17 in advance of his most recent tattoo.

With an Instagram post, Drake announced the release of the follow-up to his 2021 Scary Hours 2 EP.