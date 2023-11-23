Hailey Bieber prepared for 27th birthday with glam showoff

Fans got a peek at how the "Nutcracker"-inspired holiday makeup is done by Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber took to social media for a short makeup video ahead of her 27th birthday.



In advance of her 27th birthday on Wednesday, Hailey Bieber posted on TikTok to showcase her most recent viral beauty look on Tuesday.

Fans got a peek at how the "Nutcracker"-inspired holiday makeup is done.

“when I was 16 I was the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Nutcracker.. this is my 2023 version of that makeup,” she wrote in her video’s caption, calling the look her “go to vibe for the holiday season!.”

Wearing the same pink Erl puffer with white polka dots that he wore in the "Peaches" video, the Rhode founder, who married Justin Bieber in 2018, borrowed her husband's jacket in the video.

Hailey showed her fans how she does her ballet-inspired makeup regimen in the video, matching her glam to her coat and going bare-faced.

In the video, Hailey says, "put gloss on my lids and added more shimmer," to the basic "Sugar Plum Fairy" eye makeup, which consists of a lot of pink blush and creamy pink shadow.

Many of her TikTok fans commented on the adorable routine, referring to it as a "SUGAR PLUM FAIRY TREND."

“I love how the look is so sweet and yet *violently blending to perfection*” another admirer commented, while a third chimed in, “it’s giving ribbon ballet queen.”

“Respectfully all your makeup looks look the same, just different fonts, but I still eat it up every time lol” another follower joked.