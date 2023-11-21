Suki Waterhouse joyfully flaunts baby bump in latest Instagram post

Suki Waterhouse recently flaunted her growing baby bump in latest social media post after confirming pregnancy with Robert Pattinson.
The signer, who has been dating the Twilight star for the past five years, shared glimpses of her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico on Instagram.
However, one photo which grabbed the attention of fans was of Suki’s growing stomach.
"Thank you for such a beautiful time in Mexico!" the model captioned her post.
As the Good Looking vocalist shared an adorable post featuring her baby bump, several fans extended warm wishes for the soon-to-be parents.
One fan wrote, "Congratulations, we are so happy for the both of you."
"Love you so much!!! So incredibly happy for you," another chimed in.
Earlier, the singer confirmed her pregnancy while performing on-stage at the festival.
Suki and Robert have been romantically linked since in August 2018.
