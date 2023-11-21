Will bts renew their contract? Inside explosive speculations

BTS members went on a hiatus last year

BTS members shocked the world whilst simultaneously sending their devoted fandom into a meltdown when they announced their hiatus last year.

The popular South Korean boy group reunited for the last time for a live stream on the band’s 10th anniversary in 2022.

During their joint appearance, they confirmed that the members would be embarking on compulsory military enlistment one by one.

The septate also promised their return as a group in 2025 – after all of them are done with their tenure.

As of now, Kim Seok-jin, better known as Jin, Min Yoongi, renowned as Suga, and Jung Ho-seok, known as J-Hope, are serving in the military.

The remaining four members, namely Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, Park Jimin, and Jeon Jungkook are also awaiting an enlistment in the near future.

In the meantime, the quartet is busy putting their music skills to use as they pursue their careers as solo artists.

Though they have continually reassured their impending reunion, the chances have only gotten slimmer in the wake of their soaring solo careers.

Most recently, BTS dropped a launch teaser and poster for their upcoming docu-series, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Stars.

The upcoming feature will give a glimpse into the BTS members’ journey from trainees to stardom. It will also include exclusive interviews of the band members.