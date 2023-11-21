King Charles giving ‘special’ treatment to Prince George for future role

Prince George is the second in line to the throne after his father Prince William

Apart from his responsibilities as a monarch, King Charles is taking his role as a grandfather seriously.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s father is now focussing his attention to his eldest grandson, Prince George, who is the second in line to the throne.

Editor at large for the Mail on Sunday, Charlotte Griffiths, discussed with GB News about how things have been changing in the royal household, especially when it comes to familial ties.

Griffiths pointed out Prince William’s statement about how it was “quite difficult to get access to Charles.” She shared, “So, when Charles was about 70, William said they’d like him to see more of the grandchildren, but it’s quite hard to get hold of him because he’s such a workaholic.”

Despite the workload increasing for the monarch after ascending to the throne, Charles is “getting to see a little bit more” of his grandchildren and he “really wants to nurture George as the future king.”

The royal commentator noted that the royals are now “gravitating around Windsor where the kids are at school. So, there's actually more opportunity for him to see them.”

She added, “It’s clear, and always has been clear that Charles actually really does want to see his grandchildren. And I think he even built a playground for George when he was born at Highgrove, which is really sweet. He’s a softy at heart.”