King Charles ‘unable’ to reunite with Harry, Meghan due to Camilla’s new move

Harry and Meghan would not be invited because Queen Camilla has some more guests to add on the list

The royal rift between King Charles and his estranged son, Prince Harry, may be beginning to thaw, but there is still a long way to go.

Previously, royal insiders told Daily Mail that if King Charles invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Sandringham to celebrate Christmas together, the couple would oblige.

However, it is unlikely that Harry and Meghan would be invited because Queen Camilla has some more guests to add on the list.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘waiting’ for ‘invite’ to meet King Charles

A royal insider spilled to ITV that the guestlist for the big Sandringham celebration is set to look a lot different as Camilla will be inviting her family for the first time, via The Mirror.

“The Queen has invited her children and grandchildren this year which is different from previous years,” the source told the outlet.

Camilla has two children from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles, Tom and Laura. She also has five grandchildren: Lola, Freddie, Eliza, Gus and Louis. Moreover, Camilla’s sister, Annabel, will also be joining the royals for the holidays.

Also Read: King Charles closes reconciliation doors on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

“Christmas plans are normally nailed down by now as Sandringham isn’t a particularly big place and there’s not a lot of room for the entire extended family,” the insider previously told Daily Mail.

While it may seem that the monarch has snubbed Harry and Meghan, but there is still a chance for the family to reunite with the royals on New Year.