Usher gets emotional at drummer Aaron Spears’ memorial ceremony

Usher remembers late friend Aaron Spears at his memorial ceremony

Usher paid an emotional tribute to his late friend and drummer Aaron Spears at his memorial ceremony which took place in Maryland.



The singer broke down in tears several times during his heartfelt speech for Aaron.

With a shaking voice, he said, "He was my hero, man. I couldn’t let him know how I felt about him enough. But I hope he saw it… he meant that much to me and he will continue to mean that much to me as a friend."

While expressing his love for his late pal, Usher said that he will always remember Aaron as an "amazing force."



The musician urged everyone to appreciate and honour their loved ones before it gets too late. He added, "let them know how you feel about them."



The drummer passed away at the age of 47 on October 30, his wife confirmed in a touching note. The cause of his death was not revealed as of now.

Several renowned musicians including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Travis Barker mourned the sudden demise of Aaron with heartfelt tributes on social media.