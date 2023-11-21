Victoria Beckham takes ‘Rolls Royce’ joke one step further

Victoria Beckham embraces 'Rolls Royce' roast

Victoria Beckham didn’t seem to mind fan's humour on her viral humorous comment about her childhood car, instead, she embraced it with a T-shirt.



In the Netflix documentary Beckham, Victoria Beckham made some amusing remarks about her childhood car that have been making her fans laugh. However, the ever-enterprising entrepreneur decided to join in on the fun and came up with a cheeky new slogan T-shirt.

The 48-year-old former Spice Girl made an effort to emphasize that neither she nor her 48-year-old husband, David, who discusses their alleged 2003 romance in the documentary, came from a wealthy household. Instead, they both had "parents who work really hard."

In the video, she asserted, "We're very working, working class," but the soccer icon interrupted her by poking his head through a doorway and admonishing her to "be honest."

Despite the fashion designer's insistence that she was telling the truth, David enquired, “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

In the scenario, she made an effort to sidestep the subject by stating, "It's not a simple answer," but eventually gave in when David persisted in asking about the car.

“OK, in the ’80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce,” Victoria revealed.

Posh Spice debuted the humorous clothing in a TikTok on Friday after the video went viral on social media.

“I have to say my question for you all: what did your dad drive you to school in?” Victoria said in the video, adding, “My dad drove me in — yes — in a Rolls-Royce.”

She remarked, "I can't fight it anymore," after bringing up the well-known instance in which she teased David about the car.



